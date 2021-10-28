BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OR. TD Securities cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OR opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,860 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.