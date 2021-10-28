BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) & First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Head-To-Head Survey

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get First United alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First United and BNCCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

First United currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.59%. Given First United’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First United and BNCCORP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million 1.65 $13.84 million $2.03 9.41 BNCCORP $122.50 million 1.23 $44.61 million N/A N/A

BNCCORP has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Profitability

This table compares First United and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 23.63% 15.61% 1.17% BNCCORP 35.89% 31.37% 3.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First United has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BNCCORP beats First United on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.