BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOKF. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.50.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $99.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,560. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

