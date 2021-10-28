Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDNNY. Bank of America lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDNNY stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 803. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

