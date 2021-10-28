boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.79

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.79 and last traded at $51.79, with a volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHOOY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.21.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

