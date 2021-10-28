Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

BOOT opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

