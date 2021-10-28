Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BOOT traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.93. 25,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,170. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boot Barn stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Boot Barn worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

