Boson Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $116.98 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $116.98 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00003447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.00298852 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00016260 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.