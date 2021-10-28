Boson Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $116.98 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $116.98 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00003447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.00298852 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00016260 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.