Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boston Properties stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

