Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 1,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

