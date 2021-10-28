BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Trading Down 3.7%

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.52 ($0.22). 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 436,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.15 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.99.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

