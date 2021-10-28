Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 1,317.1% in October

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 1,317.1% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

RIINF stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.27. Braveheart Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

