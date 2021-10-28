Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 1,317.1% in October

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 1,317.1% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
RIINF stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.27. Braveheart Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
