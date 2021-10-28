Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB opened at $17.08 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

