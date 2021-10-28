Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 2,441,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,311. The company has a market cap of $383.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $448,919.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

