Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

BHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

