Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.55.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
Featured Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.