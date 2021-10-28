Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

BHF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.15. 3,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

