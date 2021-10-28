BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSIG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BSIG opened at $26.76 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 172,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,893 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

