Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

CBRE Group stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $104.98. 34,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

