Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIL. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 28.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 91.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 29.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 236,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

