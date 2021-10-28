Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post sales of $64.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.80 million and the highest is $65.62 million. HealthStream reported sales of $61.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $255.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $256.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $276.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.71 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.25 million, a PE ratio of 98.89, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

