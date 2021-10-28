Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 227.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after acquiring an additional 606,148 shares during the last quarter.

HST opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

