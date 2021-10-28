Brokerages Anticipate Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

Several research firms recently commented on HYLN. UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of HYLN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 3,926,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

In other Hyliion news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,827,000 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hyliion by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after buying an additional 5,726,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyliion by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 967,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hyliion by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hyliion by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 567,243 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

