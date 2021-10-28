Brokerages Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $4.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 458,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,696. The company has a market capitalization of $141.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. Resonant has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

