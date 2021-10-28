Brokerages Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 37,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $555.70 million, a PE ratio of 133.05 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $27.52.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.