Brokerages Expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneSpan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). OneSpan reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpan.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on OSPN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Worth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,225.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneSpan by 139.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,259 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 94,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $820.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.56. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.