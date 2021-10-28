Brokerages Expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.29. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $425,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.