Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.15. Post reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

POST traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.78. Post has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 19,919.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Post by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Post by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

