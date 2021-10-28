Brokerages Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Several analysts have commented on UP shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,427. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

