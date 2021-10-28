Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Price Target at C$28.36

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$25.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$16.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.78.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.8086374 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.