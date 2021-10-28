Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) PT at C$2,128.57

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2,128.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSU. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

CSU stock opened at C$2,173.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12-month high of C$2,270.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,135.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,949.36.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 64.720002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.251 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

