Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT at €40.04

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.21 ($48.48).

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of STM opened at €38.85 ($45.71) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €37.40 and a 200-day moving average of €33.64. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

