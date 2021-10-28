Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Target Price at C$55.00

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

TOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$50.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.99. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$16.47 and a 12 month high of C$46.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.8899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,327.04. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,823,558 shares in the company, valued at C$286,762,105.58. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,984 shares of company stock worth $627,670.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

