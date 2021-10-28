Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT at $62.50

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSEC. B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VSE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

VSEC traded up $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,183. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $706.72 million, a P/E ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

