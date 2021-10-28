Brokers Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BTO. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.57.

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.36. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.62 million.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

