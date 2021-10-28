Brokers Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Generac in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $10.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2022 earnings at $13.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.12 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.59.

GNRC opened at $488.88 on Tuesday. Generac has a 1-year low of $202.02 and a 1-year high of $497.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

