Brokers Issue Forecasts for NCR Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NCR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55.

NCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth $3,079,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 839,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after buying an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 91.6% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 42,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

