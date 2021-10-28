Brokers Issue Forecasts for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QSR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.33.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$69.92 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$67.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

