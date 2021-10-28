Brokers Offer Predictions for Karora Resources Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KRR. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$4.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.73. The firm has a market cap of C$647.53 million and a PE ratio of 7.45.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.57 million during the quarter.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

