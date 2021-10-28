Brokers Offer Predictions for Polaris Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PII. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.63.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $117.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 25.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.