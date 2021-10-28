Brokers Set Expectations for Centene Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will earn $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.05. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.