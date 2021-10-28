Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.36.

NYSE:BRO opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

