BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRP. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BRP Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BRP Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

