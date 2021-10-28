BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 45,138 shares.The stock last traded at $90.27 and had previously closed at $94.11.

Several research firms have commented on DOOO. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $4,094,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

