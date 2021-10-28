Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.30 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BG opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

