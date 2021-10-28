Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to announce $2.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

NYSE:BURL traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.86. The stock had a trading volume of 662,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,283. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

