Bytom (BTM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.93 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $78.58 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.00305892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,708,865,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,060,494 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

