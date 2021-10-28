C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the September 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:CBNT opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. C-Bond Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.47.

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

