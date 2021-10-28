CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. CACI International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.000-$18.830 EPS.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.47. 3,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.41. CACI International has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $288.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.29.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

