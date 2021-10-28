Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Cactus worth $32,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of WHD opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 2.32. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

